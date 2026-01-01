Real Madrid on course for €60m move for teenage midfielder

Real Madrid appear to have decided that next summer they will indeed move for a midfielder in the summer of 2026, having refrained from doing so the past two summers. Los Blancos were keen to trust in the current options at their disposal in spite of the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, but that looks set to change.

Los Blancos are now prioritising a midfielder who can direct proceedings with the ball next summer, following their struggles this season under Xabi Alonso. The Basque manager was one of those in favour of signing a midfielder in the summer, and he has been unable to produce the play he is seeking with Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Arda Guler and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid leaning towards move for Kees Smit

One of the midfielders being looked at by Real Madrid in the summer was AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit, who is now the favourite for the job, as per Diario AS. Adam Wharton was also scouted, but he has been discarded by Los Blancos. Other names linked to Real Madrid include Vitinha, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodri Hernandez and Enzo Fernandez.

Yet Real Madrid have generally avoided spending big on established stars since the Covid-19 pandemic, and the conclusion at the Bernabeu is that bringing in a star midfielder they want will cost €100m or more. As a result, they are leaning towards going for a younger option they can develop into role.

Rising Bundesliga star also under consideration

That places Smit at the front of the queue by all accounts. AZ are rumoured to be demanding €60m for his signature in the summer, but there is a more economic alternative being considered too. Earlier in the season it was reported that Real Madrid were keeping a close eye on the progress of Chema Andres at Stuttgart, who has become a key part of their side in a matter of months. Los Blancos have an option to buy Andres back for just €13m, after selling him for €3m this past summer.