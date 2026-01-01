Real Madrid midfielder snubs January move to Liverpool

Real Madrid have already seen Endrick Felipe leave for Lyon, but he may not be the only exit during the winter transfer window. Interest is being shown in a number of their players, including Eduardo Camavinga.

It has been a stop-start season for Camavinga, who has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Real Madrid. He returned in September after five months out, but small issues have meant that he has failed to put together a consistent run of matches.

With plans for a new central midfielder to be signed in the summer, it has created an opportunity for someone like Camavinga to be sold. Liverpool are interested, but according to sources close to the player (via TEAMtalk), he has no desire to leave – at least in January.

“Eduardo loves Real, he knows there are options away from the club and one day he may look at those, but at this moment he is looking to get back to full fitness and play a major role in the second-half of the season.”

Xabi Alonso is counting on Camavinga

Despite not featuring too regular in his line-ups, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is a big fan of Camavinga, and he sees him as a very important player in his squad. Now that he is back at full fitness, there are chances for him to gain more prominence over the coming weeks, starting with this weekend’s La Liga clash against Real Betis.

As is the case with Alonso, the Real Madrid hierarchy are also counting on Camavinga. He is backed to be a key player for years to come, which is why the club was prepared to allow Luka Modric to leave at the end of his contract in the summer – the younger players are considered to be the present and future.