Real Betis set sights on January move for Brighton forward

Real Betis have plans to sign a striker in January, as they seek to provide better competition in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad. Cucho Hernandez is the undisputed first-choice number nine for Los Verdiblancos, which is why they want to bring in another player to replace Cedric Bakambu and Chimy Avila.

Bakambu and Avila have both been made available by Betis, with the latter attracting interest from Getafe. The plan is for both to leave, with the freed-up salary space allowing for a new striker to be brought to La Cartuja.

Former Las Palmas player Fabio Silva is the preferred candidate among Betis’ sporting department, but he is not the only player being considered. As per ED, Evan Ferguson is also on their shortlist.

Betis were interested in signing Ferguson in the summer, but in the end, he made the move to AS Roma. However, his loan spell in Rome has not worked out, and he is set to have his time in the Serie A cut short in order for a new destination to be found.

Ferguson would emerge as favourite for Betis

For the time being, Betis are counting on Silva, but they may need to move on. Borussia Dortmund are not prepared to accept any loan offers, with a transfer being the only way for the Portuguese to leave the Bundesliga giants. This would not suit Los Verdiblancos, who will only consider a temporary arrangement during the winter window.

In this regard, Ferguson could soon come to the fore, given that Brighton would be prepared to sanction a second loan move for the Ireland international. The 21-year-old has struggled to reach his best level in recent seasons, but a move to Andalusia could allow him to get his career back on the right track.