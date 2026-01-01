Real Madrid have already finalised Endrick Felipe’s loan move to Lyon, and he may not be the only player to depart during the winter transfer window. There is interest being shown in a number of Xabi Alonso’s players, and one of them could be on their way to Arsenal.

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League table, as they go in search of their first league crown in over 20 years. Mikel Arteta is understandably keen to improve his squad for the second half of the season, and he hopes to add a Real Madrid player into the mix in the coming weeks.

According to CaughtOffside, Arda Guler is admired by Arsenal and Arteta, with it being hoped that a structured deal can be agreed during the winter transfer window – similar to be the one that saw Martin Odegaard end up in North London.

Arsenal are keen to sign Guler on loan for the second half of the season with a view to agreeing a permanent deal in the summer. Their interest in the Türkiye international is long-standing, although they could face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.

Real Madrid stance on Guler exit

Arsenal may be very interested in Guler, but the report makes it clear that Real Madrid have no plans to sell. An exit would have been more likely prior to this season, but with the 20-year-old now very much a key player for Alonso, there is little to no chance that he can be prised away from the Bernabeu.

Guler started the season in fantastic form, with his link-up with Kylian Mbappe proving to be a particular bright point for Real Madrid. However, he has struggled for consistency in recent weeks, so there will be a desire to pick things back up in 2026.