Inter move ahead of Barcelona in race to sign defender

Barcelona are hoping to sign a defender during the winter transfer window, as they seek cover for the injured Andreas Christensen. The plan has been to bring in another centre-back, but with that market being scarce mid-season, their sporting department has started to consider other options.

One of those is Joao Cancelo, who was previously on loan at the club during the 2023-24 season. The Portugal international will be leaving Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal after falling out of favour, and a return to Europe is almost certain. Barcelona are in the race, having enquired into his situation.

Cancelo’s arrival would allow Hansi Flick to strengthen his options at right-back, while it would also allow Jules Kounde to operate in the centre of defence – where he played regularly before moving to Barcelona. He can also fill in at left-back, thus providing competition for Alejandro Balde.

However, re-signing Cancelo will be easier said than done. As per Fabrizio Romano (via ED), Inter are also in for him, and they have already initiated club-to-club talks with Al Hilal. They want to acquire his services for the remainder of the season, which is likely to be the avenue that Barcelona explore.

Barcelona keeping tabs on the situation

Barcelona are aware of things with Cancelo, but for now, they are prepared to bide their time. They know that a deal would only be possible if Al Hilal agree to cover the vast majority of his salary during the loan spell, given that their wage bill would not allow much to be taken on.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona move for Cancelo. He would be a smart signing – not only because of his versatility, but his playstyle would be a good fit for the way that Flick has his side playing.