Barcelona will be relatively busy during the winter transfer window, with the plan being for both signings and exits to be made. In terms of possible departures, the leading candidate is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who is not counted on by Hansi Flick for the second half of the 2025-26 season.

Ter Stegen returned from back surgery in December, and although he featured against Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey, he’s behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny in the goalkeeping pecking order at Barcelona. As such, he has been told that he can leave this month.

Ter Stegen needs to play in order to guarantee his starting spot for Germany at the 2026 World Cup, and Girona are pushing to sign him to replace Paulo Gazzaniga as their first-choice goalkeeper. They would not be able to pay much, but for Barcelona, this will not be much of a problem.

As per MD, Barcelona are prepared to accept as little as €1m as a loan fee, as they seek to push their club captain to leave during the winter transfer window. They see his exit with very good eyes, as it would allow him to play regularly and showcase his skills, which would make a permanent exit in the summer much more likely.

Ter Stegen not pushing to leave Barcelona

Barcelona are making it clear that Ter Stegen is very much available, and that they will not make it difficult for anyone to secure his services for the remainder of the season. The problem is that the 33-year-old is not actively looking to leave, despite being aware that he is not longer the club’s starting goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen believes that he can be Barcelona’s starter for the upcoming Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, as well as the Copa del Rey. However, this is unlikely to be the case, given that Flick is counting more on Garcia and Szczesny.