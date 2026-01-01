Barcelona pair open to talks with other clubs in January

2026 is now here, which means the winter transfer window has now opened for business, which is good news for Barcelona. The La Liga leaders have plans to sign a defender, with these having been accelerated due to Andreas Christensen suffering a partial ACL tear, which is expected to see him ruled out of action for at least four months.

Christensen’s absence is a blow for Barcelona, but more so for him. The Denmark international has struggled for prominence over the last 18 months, and he could now be entering his final stage at the club.

As per Sport, Christensen is one of two Barcelona players now able to open talks with other clubs. He and Robert Lewandowski are both into the final six months of their contracts, and with no renewal on the horizon for either, there are chances for negotiations to take place with any interested parties.

Lewandowski likely to leave, Christensen has chances to stay

In recent months, Barcelona have been drawing up a shortlist of possible striker signings for next summer, which would suggest that Lewandowski will not be offered the chance to extend his four-year stay in Catalonia. However, there is a better outlook for Christensen, with club president Joan Laporta said to be weighing up a renewal offer.

Christensen and Lewandowski have been very good servants for Barcelona. Both arrived in the summer of 2022 from Chelsea and Bayern Munich respectively, and between them, they’ve helped the Catalans win La Liga on two occasions – and it could be third come the end of the season.

It remains to be seen how the situations with both players plays out. Barcelona have lost full control, so there are chances for other clubs to stake their claim for a free transfer signing in the summer.