Barcelona halt loan move for defender – ‘Not convinced’

Barcelona are on the lookout for potential opportunities in the January transfer market, but it appears they will pass over the chance to sign Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese defender is set to be on the move, but a return to Catalonia is unlikely as things stand.

Cancelo, 31, spent a season on loan at Barcelona in the 2023-24 season, which started off well, but ended in disaster as he struggled in a series of big games. Later that summer, he would complete a permanent move from Manchester City to Al-Hilal, but it seems he is ready to return to European football.

Barcelona put brakes on Cancelo move

It was reported this week that Barcelona were one of three sides, with Juventus and Inter, to have enquired about Cancelo’s availability. Cancelo is available for a loan move, but Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that since receiving a response to said enquiry, Barcelona have not been in touch again. The Italian transfer journalist explains that Barcelona are not convinced bt a move for Cancelo, and thus are not moving forward as things stand.

On the other hand, Inter have continued to advance in talks for Cancelo. They are negotiating a loan move, which would give Cancelo a chance to move to another of his former teams.

The cost of Joao Cancelo

Previously it was reported by Sport that Barcelona were aware of the cost of a loan move. Cancelo is earning €15m net per annum at Al-Hilal, and the Saudi Arabian side are keen for any suitors to cover half of his salary for the remaining half of the season, putting the bill at €3.75m.

Barcelona do have 80% of Andreas Christensen’s salary limit space they can free up using the emergency injury rule, which would likely cover that amount. However it would mean moving Jules Kounde to central defence in all likelihood, rather than strengthening their centre-back options, weakened by the loss of Christensen.