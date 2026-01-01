It’s no secret that Barcelona are in the market for a new striker, with Robert Lewandowski set to leave at the end of the season. Their desire is to bring in a world class player, and among the options that have been considered, their favourite is Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is particularly keen to bring Alvarez to the Spotify Camp Nou, with the Atletico Madrid man seen as the ideal successor to Lewandowski. However, it will be extremely difficult for a deal to be done, given that the Catalans are still not able to spend big due to their poor financial situation.

Sport have confirmed that Barcelona’s sporting department, headed up by Deco, are in regular contact with Alvarez’s representatives. However, a deal is considered to be very difficult to do, despite the player also being open to the move.

Atleti under no pressure to cash in on Alvarez

Apollo Global Management’s recent investment into Atleti means that the club is no longer suffering with the same financial issues they once were. As a result, there is no reason for Alvarez to be sold, which is why their plan would be to turn down any proposals that come their way.

Furthermore, Barcelona are not overly thinking about a striker move at this moment. With the winter transfer window now open, they are pursuing the signing of a new central defender, as they seek cover for Andreas Christensen after his recent ACL injury.

Barcelona’s interest in Alvarez will remain in place, but until they return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, there will be no absolutely chance of them being able to afford signing him. This could change over the coming months, but until then, the Catalans will need to prioritise more financially-viable options that are on their radar.