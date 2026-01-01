Atletico Madrid reach agreement with Serie A side for exit

Atletico Madrid are close to sealing an exit for Italian forward Giacomo Raspadori, just five months after he arrived in Spanish football. Negotiations for a move back to Serie A have been ongoing for the past two weeks.

The 25-year-old arrived with plenty of optimism that he could be a valuable asset to the Atletico attack, but has not had the minutes expected under Diego Simeone. El Cholo has assured that Raspadori is a valuable member of his squad, but thus far he has only made four starts this season.

Raspadori close to AS Roma move

In December, it emerged that Raspadori could be open to a move in January as he attempts to make his way into Italy’s World Cup squad. Initially, Atletico were hoping to secure a permanent deal for Raspadori, and to recoup the €22m they had spent on him – an extra €3m was payable based on objectives. The latest update from Matteo Moretto is that an agreement has been reached for a loan deal with Roma.

Exclusiva: Raspadori-Roma. Nuevos contactos entre los clubes y ahora el acuerdo con el Atlético de Madrid está a punto. La fórmula es una cesión remunerada con opción de compra NO obligatoria. En las próximas horas, la Roma negociará con Giacomo Raspadori el tema contractual.… pic.twitter.com/rwBmU64shf — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 1, 2026

As previously reported, it will be a loan deal with an option to buy, believed to be worth €19.5m. Roma are now in talks with Raspadori to agree a salary with him, and should they find mutual ground, then the deal will go through.

Do Atletico Madrid need another forward?

If Raspadori departs, then Atletico will be left with just three out and out forwards in Alexander Sorloth, Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann. Simeone has been using Alex Baena and Thiago Almada behind a striker, and Griezmann’s improved form reduce the need for a replacement, bearing in mind Raspadori was being used sparingly. However Simeone may feel that he is just one injury away from being short of options. Bringing another forward runs the risk of a similar lack of minutes to the Italian.