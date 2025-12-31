2025 has been an extremely difficult year for Real Madrid, with zero trophies won across all competitions. They played second-fiddle to Barcelona in all domestic competitions, lost out to Arsenal in the Champions League, and were bested by Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup.

These caused Carlo Ancelotti’s reign to end in June, and he was replaced by Xabi Alonso – whose tenure has started just as disappointingly. This has also led to scrutiny on a number of players, with Vinicius Junior having been the main target in recent weeks.

Despite this, Vinicius is hopeful for a much better 2026, as he sent a message to Real Madrid’s supporters and his teammates when speaking to the media on Tuesday (via Cadena SER).

“This day is more special every year to be able to be with our people. We know that we have to improve, that 2026 has to be better for everyone and especially for Real Madrid. I continue to learn a lot at this club, with these fans and from the people. We know that it has not been a beautiful year for us, that we almost always win almost everything, and we have no doubt that we are going to return because Real Madrid is like that and we know where we are.”

2026 could be Vinicius’ final year at Real Madrid

Vinicius has struggled to recapture is best form throughout 2025, which will be a concern for him and Real Madrid. This has been added to by his uncertain contract situation, with his current deal due to expire in 18 months’ time.

No agreement on an extension has yet been agreed, and if one does not come by next summer, there is every chance that Real Madrid decide to cash in on Vinicius – who is very much wanted by Saudi Arabia.