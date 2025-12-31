Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur agree to move for Israeli winger

Villarreal will bid farwell to on-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon at the start of the January transfer window. The Israeli forward is packing his bags for a move to Serie A, and the Yellow Submarine have agreed to terminate their agreement for Solomon six months early.

The 26-year-old arrived at La Ceramica on transfer deadline day, as Villarreal looked to strengthen their squad going into the Champions League. However he has failed to make the desired impact, appearing 11 times for 358 minutes. He did grab one goal and four assists in that time, including a crucial winner against Sevilla, but three of those assists came against lower league Ciudad Lucena in the Copa del Rey.

Solomon to leave for Fiorentina

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs and Fiorentina have agreed on a loan deal for Solomon until the end of the season. His loan move at Villarreal will be ended, and it seems none of the three parties were looking to stand in the way of that happening.

With Villarreal now out of the Champions League (they play out the final two games of their schedule in January with nothing on the line), and out of the Copa del Rey, Marcelino Garcia Toral will have less need for a larger squad in the second half of the season.

🚨🟣 EXCLUSIVE: Fiorentina reach verbal agreement to sign Manor Solomon, here we go! The winger is set to leave Villarreal with loan move to be interrupted and new transfer to Fiorentina from Tottenham. Deal agreed today. ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/wXe38orfJD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2025

A controversial stay in Spain

Villarreal were criticised for bringing in Solomon when he was signed, due to his previously having expressed the desire for Israel to bomb Palestinian children on social media. Solomon commented during his presentation that he was in La Liga to play football not for politics. However he did face backlash from opposition fanbases, including during an away clash against Sevilla, when he was met with loud chants of ‘Israel are assassins.‘