Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos was admitted to hospital for emergency heart surgery on New Year’s Eve. The 52-year-old was undergoing an examination for a blood clot, and was rushed to hospital after tests.

Fortunately, Carlos appears to be out of an immediate peril. It is reported by Marca that Carlos had gone to the doctor to have a blood clot in his leg in Sao Paulo, in his native Brazil. It was part of a routine check-up, but detected an arrhythmia, and further tests established that a portion of his heart was not functioning properly.

Roberto Carlos undergoes emergency surgery

After this was found to be the case, Carlos was rushed to hospital, and immediate surgery was scheduled. What was initially supposed to be a 40-minute operation was extended to a total of three hours due to complications inserting a catheter to regulate his heart rate, but was eventually successful. He is now in stable condition at the time of writing, and under observation, but expected to make a full recovery.

The incident is described as ‘a scare’, and that after 48 hours, he will leave the hospital provided there are no further complications.

A Real Madrid icon

The former left-back remains a legend at Real Madrid, and beloved for his larger than life character. Still working as an ambassador for Los Blancos, Carlos still lives in the Spanish capital, where his daughter began playing in the academy at Valdebebas last year. His elder son, Enzo Alves, is now playing for the under-17 side too, and has three goals in eight appearances for Spain’s under-17 team.

Earlier this year, Carlos and Iker Casillas took part in a charity match for a heart health charity sponsored by the Real Madrid Foundation at the Santiago Bernabeu – the pair were seen heading to the game on the metro.