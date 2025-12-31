Real Madrid won’t make any signings during the winter transfer window, but there could be an announcement made on a new contract. Club officials have renewed a number of players over the last 12 months, and one of those has been Brahim Diaz.

Brahim, who is currently impressing at the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco, has struggled for consistent playing time this season, but despite this, he remains a valued member of Xabi Alonso’s squad. That has been made apparent by him agreeing a contract during the summer, as reported by Marca.

It was back in June that Brahim reached an agreement with Real Madrid to extend his stay at the club. His previous deal had been due to expire in 18 months’ time, which would have created some jeopardy on this future, especially since there has been no official announcement nor presentation done by the club.

Real Madrid consider Brahim to be an important player, which is why he has been tied down for another few years. The time will come for the renewal to be made official, but that will not happen until at least after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brahim could still face uncertain future at Real Madrid

Brahim, whose performance at AFCON have attracted attention, may have extended his stay at Real Madrid, but he could still be facing an uncertain future at the Bernabeu. The expected return of Nico Paz next summer would push him down the pecking order, and with Franco Mastantuono also expected to rise in prominence, his playing time could be significant reduced from the 2026-27 season onwards.

Thus, he may be a candidate for sale next summer, but at the very least, Real Madrid would not be under pressure to sell, given that he would not have a year remaining on his contract.