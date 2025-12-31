Real Madrid icon Luka Modric will be in possession of one of the finest catalogues of anecdotes about the club in history, having spent 13 years at the club during one of its two most successful eras ever. This week he told the ballad of Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Modric arrived at the Bernabeu in 2012, in the middle of the Mourinho era, as he tried to bring down Pep Guardiola’s dominant Barcelona side. Despite initially struggling, Modric became a key player for Los Blancos, and he credited the Portuguese manager with his ability to come through the initial adversity.

“Special. As a coach and as a person. He was the one who wanted me at Real Madrid. Without Mourinho, I would never have made it. I regret only having him for one season,” he told Corriere della Sera, as quoted by MD.

How Mourinho reduced Cristiano Ronald to tears

Asked who the harshest of the coaches that he has played under was, Modric had little doubt that it was ‘the special one’.

“Mourinho. I saw him make Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the dressing room, a man who gives his all on the pitch, because for once he didn’t chase down the opposing full-back. Mourinho is very direct with the players, but he’s honest. He treated Sergio Ramos and the newcomer the same way: if he had something to say to you, he’d say it. Max [Allegri] is like that too: he tells you to your face what’s right and what’s wrong. Honesty is fundamental.”

‘Carlo Ancelotti is number one’ – Modric

In terms of the best manager Modric has played for though, the Croatian pointed to the current Brazil coach, Carlo Ancelotti. The two left Real Madrid this summer arm in arm as they bid farewell to the Bernabeu.

“Carlo is number one. It’s hard to find the words. Because of his character, not just his qualities on the bench. We talked many times about Milan and AC Milan when we were in Madrid. This place was also special to him. I remember when I met him. He was alone in the city. He called me and said, ‘Come, come have dinner with me.’ We talked for hours, about everything. About football, about family, about life. Normally, coaches don’t trust their players. He did.”

Modric’s most important coach

Modric was also quick to give credit to one of his coaches back in Croatia, who he credits with his rise into professional football.

“Tomo Basic, in Croatia, when I was a child. He was a friend of my father. He taught us how to deal with injustice. He would intentionally hurt someone and observe our reactions. Some would get angry, others would cry because they felt uncomfortable. He explained that in football, as in life, we would see everything, even bullying.”

“And we would have to learn to cope with difficult times. There was a time when I was told I couldn’t be a professional footballer because I was too small, too fragile; he told me not to listen. What matters is what you think of yourself, not what others say. He was right. He assured me: ‘You will be the best in the world.’ Without him, without his words, I would never have gotten where I am today.”

The 40-year-old midfielder has adapted to life well in Milan, after signing for the Rossoneri this past summer on a free. Modric is on track to make it to the World Cup as Croatia captain next summer, and has become an important part of Milan’s midfield.