2025 is coming to an end, and one of the big stories of the year was on Barcelona and the Spanish Football Federation. Between September and November, there was conflicts between the two parties that centred on Lamine Yamal, who was diagnosed with pubalgia after the first international break of the season.

Hansi Flick took aim at Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente after that incident, which evoked a strong response. As per Diario AS, the latter has now had his final say on the topic, as he took the chance to reflect on it again.

“I understand the role that each one of us has, and that we are going to defend what is ours. I understand his position as he surely will understand mine, because he was also coach of his country, Germany. I focus on my responsibility, which is to be Spain’s coach, and that means bringing the best to represent our country. This reflection alone justifies any of our decisions.

“And I want to stress that we take care of the health of the players, that it is a priority and that we can demonstrate it. Because when we have had the slightest doubt with Lamine, or with anyone else, he has not played and has returned to his club. I have a clear conscience.”

Balde and Carreras call-up chances assessed by de la Fuente

Recently, Flick called for Alejandro Balde to earn a Spain call-up, while Real Madrid sources have done the same with Alvaro Carreras. De la Fuente gave his thoughts on the prospects for both players.

“All the clubs are delighted that their players are coming to the National Team, all without exception. And I don’t know any player who doesn’t want to come. But this is normal because it highlights the value of the club and its player. The National Team is a media showcase that gives you worldwide recognition. That said, I’m totally impervious to comments. Our decisions are free and I bring in those who I think are best.

“Balde has already been with me, and Carreras has not yet, but he has been an international in the lower categories. Both are on our pre-list and are doing very well, but as long as I consider that there are others who are doing well, they will continue to come.”