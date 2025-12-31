Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso will be cursing his luck after finding out that he will almost certainly be without his best player for a crucial run of fixtures in January. Kylian Mbappe went down with a knee injury during training on Wednesday that will keep him out for at least the first half of January.

Los Blancos were holding an open training session for their fans at Valdebebas, so there was little hiding the fact there was an issue with Mbappe, as he wandered off stiffly. Alonso was putting the side through their paces, working on tactical instructions and pressing, in preparation for their return to action against Real Betis on Sunday.

Mbappe to miss Spanish Supercup

First reported by L’Equipe, and then corroborated by Marca, Mbappe is set to miss around three weeks of action. The club announced that Mbappe has a knee sprain, which some sources say could be resolved within two weeks, but what is certain is that he will not be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup barring a miraculous recovery.

How many games will Mbappe miss?

Mbappe will be without of action for at least three matches. The first comes against Betis in La Liga at the Bernabeu, before Los Blancos travel to the Middle East to take on Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercup semi-final. If they make it through to the final, then Mbappe will also miss a prospective tie with either Athletic Club or Barcelona.

He will then be a serious doubt for their Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash the following week, Real Madrid will find out their opponents next week, their home tie with Levante and another clash at the Santiago Bernabeu against his boyhood club AS Monaco in the Champions League. In theory, he should be recovered in time for their trip to Villarreal on the 25th of January.

Major blow for Xabi Alonso

It’s an injury that of course compounds Alonso’s issues. The Basque manager has said that he is not thinking about his future, but the word from upon high at Real Madrid is that his tenure will be reevaluated by the club after the Spanish Supercup. Alonso is expected to improve results and performances in order to remain in the position.