Joan Laporta reveals three Barcelona wishes for 2026

2025 turned out to be a very successful year for Barcelona, and they will hope for more of the same in 2026. Hansi Flick’s side won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, and they are currently on course to defend their league title, as they sit four points clear of arch rivals Real Madrid.

Wish number one: More success

Despite this, Barcelona and Flick will not want to rest on their laurels, as they seek to cement themselves as Spain’s top team for another year. Club president Joan Laporta also hopes this will be the case, as he made clear to Sport.

“In the new year I ask that during this season we continue to play well and win more titles so that Barcelona fans around the world are happy.”

Wish number two: The president election

2026 will see Laporta stand for re-election as Barcelona president, and while he will hope to retain his position, he made it clear that his primary hope is for a fair process.

“I hope that the elections for the presidency of FC Barcelona will be a celebration of democracy with a great participation of Barcelona members.”

Wish number three: Peace and good health

Laporta’s final wish was on a general scale, as he expressed his desire for peace and good health for everyone across the world.

“(I want) peace and solidarity around the world and health for everyone.”

Laporta may not have mentioned it, but one of his greatest desires will be for Barcelona to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which would hammer home the efforts made to improve the club’s financial woes. A signing is wanted in January, but over the coming months, senior officials will hope to do enough to make it easier for transfers to be done in the future.