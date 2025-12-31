Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka looks as if he will be on the move this summer, and it has already been revealed that he would be open to the idea of a move to La Liga. So much so he has been in touch with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick about the idea.

Goretzka is out of contract next summer, and while Bayern are reportedly looking to renew his deal, the veteran midfielder is considering a move abroad. Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with a move for Goretzka, with the latter two thought to be particularly keen on the 30-year-old.

Goretzka contacts Hansi Flick about Barcelona move

According to MD, Goretzka has been in contact with Flick, and has made it clear that he would be delighted to play under him again. Goretzka was one of the players that excelled at Bayern under Flick, during his successful spell in Bavaria. The two have worked together closely, with Flick then in charge of Goretzka for the German national team.

Goretzka has grown frustrated at Bayern over the past year. Not only is he no longer a guaranteed starter at the Allianz Arena, but he was not pleased when Bayern tried to sell him against his will last summer.

Flick’s stance on Goretzka

While Barcelona are not prioritising a move for a midfielder, Flick has previously indicated he would be keen on a move for Goretzka. Last January, when the Blaugrana were struggling, Flick was keen to bring in an imposing midfielder, and was very keen on a loan move for Goretzka at the time. It is not yet clear where his thoughts lie on adding Goretzka this summer.

Barcelona’s midfield options

With Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia currently battling it out for a starting spot alongside Pedri, Goretzka would have a battle on his hands for regular football too. In addition, Barcelona have younger options such as Marc Casado and Marc Bernal they may be looking to develop in the position, particularly in the case of the latter. However Goretzka would add a different skillset to the Blaugrana midfield, and Garcia could move back into defence.