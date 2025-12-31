Fenerbahce line up dream move for Barcelona forward

There are a number of Barcelona players facing uncertain futures, both for the upcoming winter and summer transfer windows. One of those is Robert Lewandowski, who is entering the final six months of his contract at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Lewandowski has been a fantastic servant for Barcelona since joining from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, but his time at the club appears to be coming to an end. He is no longer a regular starter, and at 37, his body has started breaking down more regularly in recent months, which is a concern for senior officials.

Barcelona have already started their search for a replacement, and in the meantime, Lewandowski continues to attract suitors. BILD (via MD) have reported Chicago Fire continue to position themselves as favourites, but they will face competition from Fenerbahce, as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Fenerbahce have a strong interest in Lewandowski, whom they see as being a capable striker option for them for at least one year. They would be able to offer a significant salary, although they would be undoubtedly be usurped by Saudi Arabia, who want to add another big name to their pool of players.

Lewandowski yet to make decision on his future

It’s almost guaranteed that Lewandowski won’t be at Barcelona next season, but outside of that, there is little clarity about his situation. He is reportedly open to a move to the MLS, but it remains to be seen whether he would also consider Fenerbahce and Saudi Arabia as realistic options.

For now, Lewandowski’s focus is on Barcelona, whom he hopes to play a big part for during the second half of the season. If he can keep himself fit, he’ll fancy his chances of ending his Catalonia spell on a high.