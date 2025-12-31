Barcelona are looking at potential reinforcements for their backline, and it appears they will look to do so with a loan deal. One of their former players has emerged as a potential candidate for a move back to the Catalan capital.

Last week Barcelona were linked with a move for Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo, who spent the 2023-24 season on loan at the club from Manchester City. The 31-year-old then joined Al-Hilal the following summer for €25m, after the Blaugrana could not reach a deal with City for him. A client of Jorge Mendes, Barcelona held leverage in the initial negotiation for Cancelo, due to their own close ties to the agent.

🚨 Nathan Aké's signing will be difficult. Manchester City want between €15m and €20m for him, and the Dutch defender has a high salary. FC Barcelona have him on their shortlist, but haven't made a definitive decision. [@martinezferran] 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/SmewxpOjBX — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 30, 2025

Barcelona enquire about Cancelo deal

According to Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto, in the last 48 hours, Barcelona have enquired about a loan deal for Cancelo. He is keen to leave Saudi Arabia, and is looking for a move back to Europe this January. Cancelo has always spoken highly of his time at Barcelona, and hinted that he would have been keen to stay.

Primi contatti per João Cancelo all’Inter. Il club nerazzurro ha mosso i primi passi per il calciatore portoghese in uscita dall’Al-Hilal. Cancelo aperto a un ritorno in Italia. Sondaggio anche di Juventus e Barcellona. pic.twitter.com/QfzPom00g3 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) December 30, 2025

Inter and Juventus also interested in Cancelo

However it is another former club of Cancelo’s that is supposedly leading the race. Inter have reportedly taken the first steps towards a loan deal of their own for Cancelo, and are discussing the structure of the deal. Juventus have also enquired about a loan move, but are not as far along as Inter are.

Cancelo’s time at Barcelona

Cancelo had a curious season at Barcelona, starting off well under Xavi Hernandez, and impressing with his attacking prowess. Scoring four goals and giving five assists, including some key contributions against Porto and Atletico Madrid, he went on to make 42 appearances. However he was then involved in a series of damaging mistakes defensively against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, in two games that all but sentenced Barcelona to a trophy-less season.

He could provide depth for Barcelona in a number of positions due to his versatility, but whether he would be the starting quality that the Blaugrana are looking for his up for debate.