Real Madrid look set to undergo major changes in the coming years, with President Florentino Perez set to shake up the structure of the club. He may also be about to hand over significant power, with a new CEO potentially to be named.

Perez holds all of the power at Real Madrid as things stand, but in terms of the football side of affairs, is supported by a junta of General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez and Juni Calafat. Now MD report that Perez is considering appointing a CEO, albeit this would be a position primarily concerned with the financial arm of the company, as the club prepares for a restructuring.

Two main candidates for Real Madrid CEO spot

The primary candidate would be a name familiar to those who follow Los Blancos closely: Anas Laghrari. The Moroccan banker has brokered a number of deals for Real Madrid, including a partnership with Sixth Street to invest in the Santiago Bernabeu remodelling. He acts as an advisor to Perez, and was heavily involved in Perez’s restructuring plan, and the Superleague idea. His opposition for the position would be Carlos Ocana, who is Vice-President of Spanish media giant Telefonica, and is also an aide to Angel Sanchez at Real Madrid already.

Real Madrid imminent restructuring

Perez has revealed over the last 18 months plans to alter the ownership model at Real Madrid. Although he has been vague on details, the plan is for Real Madrid to sell 5-10% of the club to an external investor, and convert their members into shareholders. This point of order would have to be approved by the majority of members in a referendum.

It is also worth remembering that Perez will be 79 years of age next March, and could well be approaching the twilight of his mandate as president. The moves made in the lead up to his departure from the role could well define the coming decades for Real Madrid.