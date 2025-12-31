Barcelona move for Paris Saint-Germain defender ruled out

It is no secret that Barcelona are in the market for a new centre-back, and their search is about to step up, now that the winter transfer window is close to opening. Numerous targets have been identified in recent weeks, and equally, players on their radar have also been ruled out as realistic options.

Barcelona cannot afford to spend big on a new signing due to their financial woes, so the likelihood is that a loan is sought. One player that was available to them is Lucas Beraldo, with the Paris Saint-Germain defender having had no place in Luis Enrique’s plans for the second half of the season.

Beraldo has been on Barcelona’s radar, but a move in January has been ruled out. Sport say that there was never any approach to PSG for the Brazil international, and now the reigning European champions are no longer considering offers as they need him to provide respite amid their defensive injury crisis.

At 22 years of age, Beraldo would be a solid option for Barcelona to sign on a permanent basis in the summer. There could be chances for a deal to be done at the end of the season, but for now, he is not considered to be an option to cover for the extended absence of Andreas Christensen, who is out for a number of months after partially tearing his ACL.

Barcelona have their work cut out to sign a new centre-back

It is notoriously difficult for clubs to sign their ideal targets in January, given that not many players are made available. Coupled with their inability to spend money, Barcelona will find it very difficult to do business over the coming weeks – and it would be no surprise if their “signing” is Ronald Araujo, who is set for a return to action after ending his recent period of absence.