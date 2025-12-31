In 2026, Barcelona will host its latest presidential election, with a number of candidates keen to oust Joan Laporta. One of those is Marc Ciria, who’s campaign falls under the name “Moviment 42”.

Ciria, whose background is in economics and finance, sees himself as the ideal candidate to solve Barcelona’s financial woes. As he told Sport, he intends to get it done by bringing Lionel Messi, who has a rocky relationship with Laporta, back to the club.

“Leo Messi is worldwide. The truth is that it is an envy, and we should take note of many things because he has top-level professionals at all levels. So, this is not about going to eat a barbecue, it is about proposing a real project in which Leo Messi is a strategic partner for the club. The entourage and the people who decide with Leo Messi have a project for him to be a strategic partner in all areas in which we urgently need to increase revenue.

“Just one fact: we are generating €994m in revenue. In the 2017-18 financial year, with for me the worst board of directors in the history of the club, we generated €990m. If I apply only inflation, the cost of living, Barça today should be at €1.200bn in income. Either we realise that Leo Messi is strategic, not for today, but for the future of the club and to protect and preserve the ownership model or we are not understanding the world of sport.”

Ciria: I would love Messi to return before retirement

Ciria was also asked about whether he would try to bring Messi back before he retires from football as a player.

“I would love for Leo Messi to say goodbye to the pitch as a Barcelona player, but if it can’t be, let it be as an institutional and commercial figure who is going to give us those resources we need.”