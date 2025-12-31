Manchester United have plans to shop in La Liga over the coming weeks, but it won’t be easy to tempt Atletico Madrid into parting ways with Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has had a tough season up until now, which he has already acknowledged. He has found it difficult to establish himself as a regular starter in the eyes of Diego Simeone, who has preferred to count on Pablo Barrios, Koke Resurreccion and summer signing Johnny Cardoso – when the latter has been fit.

Because of this, speculation over an exit in January has surfaced. Man United are leading the race for Gallagher’s signature, but Atleti are not prepared to roll over and allow a deal to be done. As per ED, Los Colchoneros have made it clear that any loan approach will be swiftly turned down, as only a transfer will be considered.

Man United had hoped to bring Gallagher to Old Trafford until the end of the season before ruling on whether to sign him permanently, but that option will not be made available to them. Atleti are clear that a transfer is the only way to move forward, as they would hope to use the funds raised to secure the services of a replacement.

Gallagher’s asking price is very affordable for Man United

Man United may have reservations about signing Gallagher permanently, but his price should be achievable. It’s been reported that Atleti are prepared to accept as little as €30m for the England international, whom they paid €10m more to sign only 18 months ago.

It will be interesting to see how Gallagher’s situation plays out over the coming weeks. A return to England, and with one of the country’s biggest clubs in Man United, would surely boost his chances of being involved at next summer’s World Cup, but for that to happen, a transfer must be arranged.