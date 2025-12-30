Valencia sound out move for Leeds United winger

Valencia are a year on from the appointment of Carlos Corberan, but despite a brilliant second half of the season under the former West Brom manager, find themselves in the same situation again. Los Che sit 17th, just a point above the drop zone, and are looking to strengthen in January to give themselves a more tranquil end to the season.

One of those reinforcements could come from the Premier League. With Corberan in charge of the team, and CEO Ron Gourlay now directing matters above, Valencia have plenty of knowledge of the English market. The lack of minutes for winger Jack Harrison is something that has caught their eye, potentially making him available for a move. So far the 29-year-old has played just 353 minutes in 12 games, and has started just once in the Premier League.

Valencia enquire about Harrison move

As explained by RadioMarca, Valencia have sounded out Harrison’s agent about a potential move in January. Under contract until 2028, it seems more likely that it would be an initial loan move until the end of the season. Los Che would be hoping to bring in competition on the left side of their attack. Currently, Arnaut Danjuma has been used there for the majority of the season, without the results that Corberan might have hoped for.

Umar Sadiq move continues to stall

It was no secret that Corberan was keen for the club to move for another forward in the summer, and negotiations did take place for Real Sociedad’s Umar Sadiq to return. Once again, Valencia have been in contact with La Real over a move for the Nigerian striker, but so far talk remain at a stalemate; Real Sociedad are unwilling to pay the majority of his salary, and Valencia unwilling to pay much of it. A centre-forward remains one of their primary targets for the winter window.