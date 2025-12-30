Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is set to have his choice of European giants to join in the next six months, as his contract runs down at Selhurst Park. Originally close to a move to Liverpool in September, Guehi is now considering running down his deal to make himself a lucrative signing-on fee in the summer as a free agent.

Liverpool remain interested in Guehi, and reportedly keen on a deal whether it be in January or July. On the other hand, the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Barcelona have all been credited with interest too. Bayern have supposedly taken a backseat in the race for his signature, feeling that Liverpool are leading the race, while Barcelona have cooled their interest due to a significant gap between his demands and their offer.

Real Madrid interest in Guehi

Their arch rivals, Real Madrid have also been linked to Guehi since his move to Liverpool collapsed. Yet in recent weeks, reports claimed similar: that Real Madrid had dropped out of the race due to his high wage demands. Diario AS say that Guehi is keen to keep all of his options open though, and that he would prioritise a move to Madrid to join England teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham should he get the call.

Real Madrid’s message to Guehi

The same outlet continue on to say that there has been contact between Real Madrid and Guehi’s agents, although they do not specify when those talks took place. The message conveyed by Los Blancos was that they were interested in him, and that they will be back in touch should they ultimately decide to move for him. During their first contact, Los Blancos were keen to establish that Guehi did not have an agreement already done with Liverpool, and were assured that this was not the case.