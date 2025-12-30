Real Madrid are in the process of determining their transfer strategy for 2026, and some of their priorities have become clear. It appears that Los Blancos will not make a move for a player in January, but are sizing up their options for the summer.

Last summer Real Madrid spent €120m on their backline, but the latest coming out of Spanish capital is that a central defender will again be at the top of their priority list. That forms one of two positions that will be targeted, alongside a central midfielder to give them more control in games.

Real Madrid cool interest in Adam Wharton

In the past summer, a similar move was contemplated, with Xabi Alonso supposedly keen on bringing in a midfielder that thrives on the ball. Initially, he was supposedly pushing for Martin Zubimendi, while Rodri Hernandez, Adam Wharton and Kees Smit were supposedly other options that they looked at. Diario AS say that Wharton is no longer an option for Los Blancos, and they will not move for Crystal Palace playmaker as things stand.

Kees Smit doubts dissipate

Before the season started, there were doubts over Smit’s ability to come in and make an immediate impact. The 19-year-old was off the back of his first season in senior football, and it would have been a major leap. However they have continued to scout him, and his continued performances for AZ Alkmaar have convinced Real Madrid that he is legitimate option.

Smit price tag

It has been well-documented that Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha would be their preferred signing, but with the French side unlikely to allow him to leave, Smit becomes an increasingly viable deal. The price tag for the Dutch international is thought to be around €60m, but a number of Premier League sides are also circling Smit, including Manchester United.