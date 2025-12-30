Reports of Girona’s interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen have been doused in ethanol after manager Michel Sanchez spoke highly of the German. The 33-year-old seems to be keen to remain at the Catalan side, but is facing pressure to move on at least temporarily.

Ter Stegen has returned to fitness, and played in the Copa del Rey earlier this month, but is set to remain as back-up to Joan Garcia. Germany Sporting Director Rudi Voller has reiterated the message of Julian Nagelsmann that ter Stegen must be playing regularly to ensure he is their number one at the World Cup, while the Catalan side are keen to save on his large salary.

Girona to go ‘all out’ for ter Stegen signature

Meanwhile Girona are on the hunt for a goalkeeper. Croatian shot-stopper Dominik Livakovic is in the process of terminating his loan deal in order to join Dinamo Zagreb, while Paulo Gazzaniga has been error-prone this season. Sport say that Girona Sporting Director Quique Carcel has been in contact with Barcelona enquiring about both his availanbility and his state of fitness after back surgery.

They would be unable to take on all of his salary due to their salary limit restrictions, but are prepared to make an effort to bring the veteran in, say MD. They also quote Michel, who said of ter Stegen that “He’s a top player, everyone would like to have a goalkeeper like ter Stegen,” when asked whether Girona are interested.

Ter Stegen stance on exit

Despite interest in him, and the prospect of missing out on game time at the World Cup, ter Stegen would reportedly be against a move to Girona. He remains keen to battle Garcia for his spot, and is not concerned by the prospect of missing out in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Another of the sides linked to ter Stegen, Aston Villa, have reportedly ended their interest in a move – ter Stegen seems to be keen to remain in the Catalan capital due to family reasons.