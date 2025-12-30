Athletic Club captain Inaki Williams has come out to criticise the decision to host the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia. It is not the first time that Williams has expressed his frustration with the event, but was even stronger in his criticism this time.

The event has been held in Saudi Arabia for the past six seasons has been held in Saudi Arabia after the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) signed deals with the country to host the event there. The deal brings in around €40m for the RFEF annually, and they have defended the idea, noting that it is reinvested back into grassroots. On the other hand, often the semi-finals and even the final are played in half-empty stadiums, with support largely weighted in favour of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Inaki Williams – ‘I’m not going to bite my tongue’

The 31-year-old Athletic forward spoke to the press ahead of their trip to face Osasuna on Saturday. Los Leones will then travel to Jeddah, and then prepare to take on Barcelona in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

“I’ve said it many times before, and I’m not going to bite my tongue on these issues. For me, playing in Saudi Arabia is s***, for want of a better word. Having to move a national competition to another country isn’t easy for the fans, especially when it comes to facilitating travel. For us, with our large fanbase, it feels like we’re playing away from home, and if it were here, we all know how many Athletic fans would be there to support us,” he told MD.

Williams to travel after birth of son

For Williams in particular, it is set to be a trip that dramatically interferes with his family life. If Athletic reach the final, he will be away for a week, shortly after the birth of his child.

“I’m going to be a father in the next few days. Having to leave my wife and son here is a pain, but it’s part of the job. I’m at the club’s disposal, and I’ll try to do my best in the Super Cup.”

🚨 JUST IN – Today's XI in training: Musso Llorente – Pubill – Hancko – Ruggeri Giuliano – Barrios – Koke – Baena Griezmann – Álvarez@marca pic.twitter.com/s6rrexrEf1 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 30, 2025

Despite the concerns highlighted by Williams, there has been little appetite from the Real Madrid, Barcelona or the RFEF to move the event back to Spain, no doubt linked to its lucrative nature. The RFEF are in talks to extend the current deal with Saudi Arabia, in place until 2029, a further five years.