Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks, openly voicing his malcontent with the squad at his disposal, and calling for reinforcements in the winter transfer window. That was before his star striker went down with a knee injury that requires surgery.

President Angel Torres has played down speculation linking Bordalas with an exit of late, amid interest from Crystal Palace. Yet Bordalas sounded none too happy in his final press conference of the year, after a fourth straight defeat. The news that Borja Mayoral could be out for some time likely landed like a lead balloon.

Borja Mayoral undergoes surgery

On Tuesday, Mayoral underwent surgery for a knee problem, albeit not the one that he had a meniscus operation on two seasons ago. Marca say that no recovery time has been given yet, as the club await post-surgery tests to clarify the situation, although naturally Mayoral will be out for some weeks as a result.

Los Azulones are nervously awaiting a diagnosis; it will rob them of their only natural number nine, although if the absence is four months or longer, they could activate the emergency injury rule for one of their larger salaries in the squad. Currently, Bordalas will be forced to call on Joselu Perez, their B-team forward, or use Adrian Liso or Juanmi as makeshift number nines.

Getafe make move for Chimy Avila

It has jolted Getafe into action though, with the same outlet explaining that a deal for Real Betis forward Chimy Avila is close. Betis are looking to move Avila on, and the 31-year-old has given the green light for a move. It is not yet clear if Getafe have the salary limit space to register him.

Betis themselves are looking to bring in a forward this winter, but they are also in need of extra salary limit space to do so. The exits of Avila, and Cedric Bakambu, are thought to be essential in order to allow Sporting Director Manu Fajardo room for manoeuver.