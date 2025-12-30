Barcelona have been linked with Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim for much of December, and have already had one offer turned down for the 17-year-old. It is thought that a deal is now close to completion though.

Their interest in the Al-Ahly forward became public knowledge in November, and despite interest from Olympique Lyon and Bayern Munich, Barcelona appear to be the only side that have made a formal move for him. For his part, Abdelkarim is seemingly keen to take the opportunity, and is keen to make the move to the Catalan giants.

Barcelona nearing Hamza Abdelkarim deal

According to MD, Barcelona are optimistic their second formal offer will be accepted. On Tuesday, Barcelona increased some of the bonuses available in the deal, and have also increased the potential sell-on fee from 10% to 15%. Originally the offer was believed to be a loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, worth €1m, with a further €4m available in variables. The response they got from Al-Ahly was to double that offer.

It seems that Barcelona are close to a deal, and Sport quote MBC Masr 2, who also say that is expected to be completed.

Abdelkarim goes down injured

One concern for the Blaugrana is that on Tuesday, Abdelkarim went down with an ankle injury. After going down, he quickly asked for medical attention, and was withdrawn after 33 minutes during an encounter against Arab Contractors.

It is not yet clear how long that injury will keep him out for, or how serious it is. It will be a concern for Barcelona though, as bad injury luck is what has jolted them into action. The idea was for Abdelkarim to play for Barca Atletic, helping ease the absences of Victor Barbera and Oscar Gistau, both of who have been ruled out with issues of their own.