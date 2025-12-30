Barcelona scouting promising Algerian international at AFCON

Barcelona have been widening the breadth of their scouting pool in recent years, as they seek to address a limited purchasing power as a result of their salary limit situation. It has led to an increased focus on football in Africa.

That much was evident by the signings of David Oduro and Ibrahim Diarra from Ghana and Senegal respectively, as young prospects. The Blaugrana have also sent scouts to the African Cup of Nations in Morocco this month, as they keep an eye on potential opportunities.

Barcelona scouting Ibrahim Maza

One of the players that has caught their eye, albeit off the back of form in the Bundesliga, is Ibrahima Maza. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been impressing for Bayer Leverkusen this season, and the Blaugrana are now watching him in action for Algeria at AFCON, according to local Algerian media and quoted by MD. Maza has been enjoying a successful tournament, scoring in their first game, a 3-0 win over Sudan, and then playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso, in which he picked up the man of the match award. Algeria are favourites to top their group, with a clash against Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday.

Maza’s young career so far

Maza’s young career began in Berlin, where he was born, and began playing at Hertha Berlin. Rising through the ranks of their youth sides, he made his debut in 2023, and would go on to make 51 appearances for his hometown club. Maza scored nine times and gave seven assists, but Bayer Leverkusen pounced this summer as he became increasingly important in the 2. Bundesliga.

It has not taken him long to adapt to heights of German football, and he already has four goals and three assists in his 21 appearances. Maza has also featured in all six of Leverkusen’s Champions League clashes. Costing them €12m, the feeling in Germany is that it could end up a very economic deal.