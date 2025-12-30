Barcelona are seeking defensive help in the January transfer window, albeit somewhat reluctantly, after Andreas Christensen’s partial cruciate ligament tear. The Blaugrana have been given mixed updates on two of their potential additions.

The Catalan giants have been searching the market for potential options that could come in this winter, and have reportedly decided against making a permanent signing. Barcelona will instead seek a loan move, although there are no guarantees that they will move at all, but the idea is that it would be a short-term solution allowing them to move for a longer-term option in the summer.

🚨 In Monday's open-door training session, Jules was the last to leave the pitch. He spent more than half an hour signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. He also gave away balls and was very down to earth with everyone. [@scapde_45] 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/sjRivAUlVq — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 30, 2025

Nathan Ake deal with Manchester City ‘difficult’

Already it seemed like a tricky negotiation, after reports that Manchester City would be demanding €25m for Nathan Ake. The Dutch international is one of the few players that checks Barcelona’s boxes, as an experienced left-footed option looking to move on in January. Yet the 30-yeasr-old’s high salary, and the fact City want a permanent sale, make any deal difficult, as explained by MD, even if they say he could leave for €15-20m. For his part, Ake would be keen on a move, but it seems an unlikely switch at the time of writing.

Inter willing to allow Stefan de Vrij exit

Another defender that is supposedly on Barcelona’s shortlist is Inter’s Stefan de Vrij. Another Dutch international, de Vrij is right-footed, but is used to playing on the left side, and is not playing often for Inter. The same outlet say that Inter will sanction de Vrij’s exit provided they bring in another defender. They are currently targeting Lazio’s Mario Gila, or Sassuolo’s Tarik Muhamerovic.

One drawback is that Barcelona only have until the 9th of January to make up their mind as to whether to activate the emergency injury rule. Inter would thus have to move swiftly for de Vrij to become available in time.