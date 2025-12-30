Barcelona have are moving to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic next summer, who is a free agent as things stand. The Serbian target man is out of contract at Juventus, and Barcelona have restarted conversations about a current move.

It was reported in October that Barcelona Director of Football Deco had discussed a potential move for Vlahovic with his agent, sounding out potential contract demands. Meanwhile current number nine Robert Lewandowski has admitted uncertainty over his own future, with the 37-year-old’s contract also up this summer.

Barcelona make move for Vlahovic

It was reported by Marca on Monday that Barcelona have made a move for Vlahovic, who can sign a precontract to join Barcelona on a free next week. Hansi Flick is keen to hang onto Ferran Torres as a number nine option next season, but he could be competing with Vlahovic for his spot. The latter would be required to take a reduced salary to join Barcelona, as one of the best-paid players in Serie A currently. Matteo Moretto has since confirmed that the two parties are in talks on RadioMarca.

Vlahovic will not renew with Juventus

Moretto goes on to explain that his exit from La Vecchia Signora is all but assured. He describes it as ‘almost impossible’ for a renewal to occur, with Vlahovic no doubt reluctant to take a major wage cut to stay, and Juventus having been unable to extract the performances they had hoped from him. The 25-year-old has been linked with an exit for the past two summers, with Juventus open to recouping some of the fee they paid for him.

Vlahovic’s performances in Italy

Joining from Fiorentina in January of 2022 for €67.5m, but has failed to deliver on his promise. So far he has managed 64 goals and 16 assists in his 162 appearances in Turin, his best contribution coming in the 2023-24 season, where he hit 18 goals in 38 appearances. This season he has six goals and two assists in his 17 appearances, but is out of action until March with a muscle injury.