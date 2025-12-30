Gonzalo Garcia in actiona against Al-Hilal.
Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves was one of the big names to make the switch from Europe’s top leagues to Saudi Arabia early on, accepting a lucrative moves from Wolves. Now the Portugal international could return to European football though, with his contract up in the summer.

Neves, 28, was one of the surprises to make the switch to the Middle East, and by no means have Saudi Arabia given up hope of retaining him. So far Neves has not accepted an offer to renew his deal, but TalkSport explain that he has been made an improved offer to remain at Al-Hilal. If he does not sign a new deal, then Al-Hilal will listen to offers of €17.2m an upwards.

According to Ben Jacobs, Atletico are also interested in Neves. Los Colchoneros appear to be on the hunt for a midfielder in the coming months, with Roma star Manu Kone and Bayern Munich veteran both linked with a switch to the Metropolitano. New Sporting Director Mateu Alemany also has a history of free agent moves, which both Goretzka and Neves fit. In the summer, Atletico spent €25m on Johnny Cardoso, but his injury issues have left Diego Simeone heavily reliant on Koke Resurreccion and Pablo Barrios in the middle of the pitch.

As with any quality player out of contract though, Neves has significant interest from Europe’s top clubs. Jacobs notes that Juventus and Manchester United are also looking at Neves as a potential signing. Newcastle United have a long-term interest in Neves, and Leeds United have also enquired about signing the Portuguese international. International manager Roberto Martinez has continued to select Neves for Portugal, and like Cristiano Ronaldo, remains a regular for the Selecao.

Ruben Neves

