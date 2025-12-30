Atletico Madrid added to suitors for departing Manchester City star

Manchester City and Norway winger Oscar Bobb looks as if he will be on his way out of the club in the January transfer window, and has a number of suitors. Among them are Atletico Madrid, as per the latest reports coming out of England.

Bobb, 22, is seeking minutes following a spell of injuries that have not helped his bid to break into the City team. Pep Guardiola has granted him just 739 minutes all season, which translates to just nine starts, 15 appearances and a singular assist. Despite being under contract until 2029, City appear to be open to allowing Bobb to leave the club.

Atletico Madrid monitoring Bobb situation

The latest to come from England, as per DM, is that Atletico Madrid are monitoring his situation. Los Rojiblancos have been frequently linked with wingers over the past 18 months, and brought in Nicolas Gonzalez in the summer from Juventus. Bobb would represent a young player that could potentially operate in a 4-4-2 on the flanks.

Borussia Dortmund leading race

It may be that Los Colchoneros will have to spring into action in order to avoid missing out on Bobb though. Borussia Dortmund has become a familiar home for developing talent in England that is struggling for minutes in the Premier League, and Bobb is their latest target. They are said to be leading the race for Bobb, and have opened talks with City over a loan deal with a €30m option to buy.

Sevilla among competition for Bobb

Earlier this week it was revealed that Sevilla have also tabled a loan offer until the end of the season for Bobb. He has alternatives in the Premier League too though, with Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Newcastle United all abreast of the latest developments. It seems Dortmund and Sevilla are the only sides to have made a serious move for him though.