Sevilla have had an up and down season so far, as is shown by their current place of 10th in the La Liga standings. Los Nervionenses have ambitions to push for a European spot come May, and in order to give themselves the best chance, they could turn to the transfer market when it opens for business later this week.

One area that Sevilla intend to address is on the right wing, where they are light after the late sale of Dodi Lukebakio to Benfica during the summer transfer window. Matias Almeyda wants more pace and dynamism in his squad, and that could come in the form of Manchester City and Norway star Oscar Bobb.

According to CaughtOffside, Sevilla have already submitted a loan offer for Bobb, who is almost certain to leave Man City in January. However, similar proposal have also been sent by Fulham, Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund, which will make it very difficult for the Andalusians to get their man.

Bobb deal makes a lot of sense for Sevilla

Bobb is considered to be a top talent by Man City, but he has barely featured this season – and his prominence will decrease further when Antoine Semenyo joins from Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth, which is expected to happen as early as this week. Sevilla could be the ideal place for him to get regular minutes, which could increase his standing in Manchester upon returning in the summer.

It will be interesting to see whether Sevilla are able to beat the chasing pack to the signing of Bobb. A loan would be ideal for Los Nervionenses, given that transfers are unlikely to be considered due to them needing to raise €10m from player sales before the 30th of June – defender Juanlu Sanchez is a prime candidate to be sacrificed.