Real Madrid recover defender for second half of 2025-26 season

Real Madrid are hoping for better fortunes in the second half of the season, following a difficult first few months of Xabi Alonso’s reign. Luck will be needed on the injury front, with Los Blancos having had a number of issues in this regard since August.

Among others, the likes of Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham have spent/are spending significant spells on the sidelines, and Ferland Mendy also falls into this category. The defender has struggled to stay fit throughout 2025, so he will be hoping for better fortunes in 2026.

Since tearing his hamstring in the Copa del Rey final back in April, Mendy has played only once (vs Olympiacos). He suffered another muscle injury in the aftermath of that match that left him sidelined for the rest of the year, but as per Diario AS, he will be back for this weekend’s home match against Real Betis.

Mendy was named among the substitutes for Real Madrid’s last match of 2025 against Sevilla, but given that he was not 100% fit, he was not risked. He has worked well over the winter break, and the plan is for him to be at peak condition for next week’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final showdown with Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid need Mendy to stay fit

Alvaro Carreras has established himself as Real Madrid’s first-choice left-back since his move from Benfica, but there is a place in Alonso’s squad for Mendy as his backup. Fran Garcia has struggled with his performance levels this season, and it is expected that he will be relegated to third in the pecking order – which could lead to him being sold in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Mendy features against Betis this weekend, but he should be involved in the Spanish Super Cup at the very latest.