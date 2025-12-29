Real Madrid turn down Napoli approach for attacker

Real Madrid have already finalised the exit of Endrick Felipe, in what is expected to be their only piece of business for the winter transfer window. However, there had been a chance that Franco Mastantuono would join him in leaving on loan.

Mastantuono made a promising start to life at Real Madrid following his summer move from River Plate, but in recent months, he has fallen out of favour. Injuries have played their part, but the bottom line is that Xabi Alonso no longer sees him as a regular starter anymore, which is a bitter pill to swallow.

Mastantuono will be keen for regular playing time over the coming months, as he seeks to ensure a spot in Argentina’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. He may struggle to feature much at the Bernabeu, which is why he had been offered the chance to temporarily move to Italy.

As per Marca, Napoli enquired to Real Madrid about the possibility of signing Mastantuono on loan for the second half of the season, but this was categorically turned down. Los Blancos officials see him as an important player, with the reason for his recent lack of playing time being due to pubalgia that has yet to fully subside.

Mastantuono will have chances to become a starter again

The re-emerge of Rodrygo Goes means that Mastantuono is on the back foot in terms of securing a spot back in the Real Madrid starting line-up, but with many matches to come over the next few months, he will have plenty of opportunities to impress Alonso.

Mastantuono is very much seen as a player of the present, which is impressive considering that he is only 18 years of age. Real Madrid are counting on him, and this is why Napoli’s enquire was rebuffed.