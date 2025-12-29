Barcelona are hoping to make a signing during the winter transfer window, but there could also be departures. A prime candidate to leave would be Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, given that he is not counted on as a starter for head coach Hansi Flick, although the situation is not as straightforward as the club would like.

Ter Stegen has already been told that he will be third-choice goalkeeper for this season, with Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny ahead of him in the pecking order. Given this, his high salary and desire to play ahead of the 2026 World Cup, this has led to strong speculation of a possible exit in January, most likely on loan.

Ter Stegen has attracted a number of suitors in recent weeks, although others have also dropped out of contention. Nevertheless, there is a market for him, although it won’t be easy for him to go.

According to MD, Ter Stegen is happy to stay at Barcelona for the rest of the season, providing that he does not receive an attractive offer to be a guaranteed starter elsewhere. He sees himself playing in the upcoming Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, which is why he would be content to stick around.

Barcelona need Ter Stegen to move on

While it is acknowledged within Barcelona that any loan exit for Ter Stegen would mean they end up paying a large portion of his salary, it is considered essential for the 33-year-old to go. Any wages freed up can be used towards signing a new central defender, which is the club’s priority for the winter transfer window.

It remains to be seen how Ter Stegen’s situation plays out over the coming weeks. No moves have been made for now, but with the transfer market about to open, it is expected that movement will take place.