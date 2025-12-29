Barcelona were present at the Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday, and they picked up a number of winners in different categories. Hansi Flick, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal were given La Liga awards, with the latter also being credited as Best Forward, while Barcelona Femeni scooped the Best Women’s Club Award – with Aitana Bonmati also crowned Best Women’s Player.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was in attendance in Dubai for the award ceremony, and upon collecting one of the awards, he spoke on the Catalans’ successes during the 2024-25 season, as per Cadena SER.

“Well, I take away all the moments, but it’s the tough moments that reveal the true character of the team. As in all competitions, there’s always a rough patch in the season, and in November we went through a difficult period. Lamine, Raphinha, Pedri, and the others here managed to overcome it.

“I think Hansi instilled a winning spirit in them, reignited their passion for football, and enabled everyone to get through those tough moments. I also take away the lesson that the Champions League gave us. I’m sure we’ve learned a lot from this season.

“But in La Liga, where everything was still up for grabs until the end, in the final home matches against our rivals, we secured the fifth win of the season (against Real Madrid). It was incredible to see our players perform like that. They deserve everything. Imagine, they’ve proven that their talent and commitment to the club are immense. They deserve it all – they’re the best. Congratulations.”

Laporta confident of another strong season in 2025-26

Laporta also expressed his confidence at the possibility of Barcelona repeating their domestic treble this season, with the hope of adding the Champions League on top.

“The numbers speak for themselves: we are first in the standings with eleven points more than last year. We are confident of repeating what we did last year… and a little more.”