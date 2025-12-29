Hansi Flick tells Barcelona to sign forward in 2026

Barcelona are primed for a very busy summer transfer in 2026, with multiple positions needing to be addressed. Left wing is one of those, with Marcus Rashford only on loan from Manchester United.

After missing out on Nico Williams for the second year in a row, Barcelona turned to Rashford in the summer. He had a slow start in Catalonia, but since breaking into the line-up in October, he has been very impressive.

Rashford is keen to secure a permanent move to Barcelona, and this feeling is also shared by Hansi Flick. As per Sport, he has asked the club to reach an agreement with Man United next summer.

Flick has been very satisfied with Rashford’s performance levels, his statistics and most importantly, his professionalism. He was keen for Barcelona to go for the England international when Williams was being sought instead, so it was a delight for him that a deal was eventually done in August.

Rashford continuity will depend on economic situation

Barcelona are already exploring a possible deal for Rashford, but it will not be easy to get it done. They have a €30m buy option as part of the summer agreement with Man United, but due to their financial woes, the likelihood of that being triggered is slim, which would mean that new club-to-club talks may be needed.

On top of the possible permanent signing of Rashford, Barcelona are planning to bring in a centre-back and striker. They are yet to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which makes spending money on all three positions more of a dream than reality, so there is chances for the 28-year-old to end up returning to Man United at the end of the season, which would be a bitter blow for him and also his head coach in Catalonia.