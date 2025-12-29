The last couple of years have been very tough for Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who has not played a lot of football. Since tearing his ACL in November 2023, he has been working his way back to fitness, but after fully recovering over the summer, he suffered a new blow weeks into the new season.

It was confirmed that Gavi had to undergo another surgery to address pain in the knee that he tore his ACL in. That was in September, and over three months on, he has yet to make his return to group training. Despite this, his recovery is on track, and the player himself made that clear during an interview with MD.

“Everything continues according to what was agreed. I’m meeting the deadlines that have been set for me and, so far, everything is going very well. What really matters to me is to be here working to recover as soon as possible and in the best way. In theory, after five months I can be good to play.”

Gavi also took the chance to reflect on how this latest injury process has gone for him, as he also opened up on the support he has received from teammates.

“You learn a lot when this type of injury happens to you. Above all, to be patient. What hurts me the most is seeing my teammates and not being able to play. I have no complaints with my teammates, they behave very well with me: Araujo, Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Balde.”

Barcelona will be very keen to welcome Gavi back as soon as possible, although it is certain that Hansi Flick will take no chances with his recovery. As was the case with Marc Bernal, he will be eased back in at a very slow pace, which is understandable given that another relapse would be a disaster.