Barcelona add three Serie A players to defender shortlist

Barcelona are hoping to sign a new central defender during the winter transfer window, which opens for business later this week. Andreas Christensen’s long-term absence due to an ACL tear, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding Ronald Araujo’s situation, means that Hansi Flick is short of centre-back options.

It will be far from easy for Barcelona to get anyone in during January. They could be able to free up 80% of Christensen’s salary in order to secure a replacement, but the majority of clubs are not prepared to sell their important players mid-season, unless at a premium – which the Catalans cannot afford.

As such, market opportunities are being considered. According to MD, three of those on their radar are currently playing their trade in Serie A: Stefan de Vrij, Koni De Winter and Juan Jesus. They have each had little prominence at their respective clubs, which could allow Barcelona to get a favourable deal done.

Furthermore, the report has also confirmed Barcelona’s interest in a long-term central defensive option: Luka Vuskovic. The 18-year-old has been in excellent form for Hamburg since this season, although doing a deal with parent club Tottenham Hotspur may be tricky for the La Liga leaders to pull off.

Barcelona have to make the right decision in the market

This season has exposed Barcelona’s defensive frailties, which has been less noticeable when Inigo Martinez was still around. It’s crucial that someone is brought in during the winter transfer window, and the pressure is on sporting director Deco to ensure that the signing made is the correct option.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona’s centre-back search plays out. Their pursuit will remain ongoing for much of the next few weeks, as they plan to add an important signing into the mix for Flick.