Barcelona midfielder ruled out for Espanyol derby clash

Barcelona return to action after the winter break with this weekend’s derby showdown against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. Hansi Flick’s side ended their action in 2025 with eight La Liga wins in a row, and they will hope to make it nine when they take on their city rivals.

However, they will have to do without the services of Dani Olmo for the cross-city clash. The attacking midfielder has been out since the start of December after dislocating his shoulder in the act of scoring against Atletico Madrid, and while he had hoped to be able to face Espanyol, Sport say it will not be possible.

Olmo had been at risk of surgery, which would have meant four months out, but fortunately for Barcelona, their conservative treatment approach has paid off. However, no risks will be taken, and although he is pencilled in to return to group training later in the week, the likelihood is that he will not receive the medical green light until next week when the Catalans travel to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.

Olmo will find it difficult to start upon return

Olmo had been in his best form of the season prior to his injury, with three goals in two matches against Alaves and Atleti. Despite this, he will be on the back foot to re-establish himself as a starter, given that he is competing alongside Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford in Flick’s thoughts – the latter starting would see Raphinha used centrally.

Nevertheless, so many options is a good problem for Flick to have, given that he has bene vocal about Barcelona’s lack of depth this season due to regular injury woes. Olmo will soon join the mix, soon after, it’s hoped that Gavi will also be back after five months out following knee surgery.