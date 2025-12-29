Barcelona linked with January move for former defender

Barcelona have plans to sign at least one defender when the winter transfer window opens for business later this week. The situations with Andreas Christensen (injured) and Ronald Araujo (leave of absence) has forced the Catalans to bring forward plans for a centre-back, but there could also be a full-back on the agenda too.

Hansi Flick’s squad has a distinct lack of depth at both right-back and left-back. Jules Kounde is the only natural on the right, while the same can be said for Alejandro Balde on the left – given that Gerard Martin is now operating centrally. In this regard, there is scope for a new full-back to be signed.

Flick already wanted a right-back earlier this year, and this prayers could soon be answered. According to reports in Saudi Arabia (via Sport), Barcelona have been linked with a January move for Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo is keen to leave Al Hilal, having fallen out of favour under Simone Inzaghi. He needs to play in order to ensure his place in Portugal’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, and doing so in Europe’s top five leagues would give him the best chance.

Barcelona already have good reports of Cancelo

Cancelo spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Barcelona, and although he had a number of high-profile poor performances, he is remembered fondly by the likes of sporting director Deco. A deal may be considered in the event that Al Hilal cover the vast majority of his salary, given that the Catalans have very little space in their wage bill.

Flick’s ultra attacking system could suit Cancelo more than the one he played in under Xavi Hernandez, so in this regard, it could be a good idea for Barcelona to consider re-signing the 31-year-old. However, it would only happen if the finances were right, which is far from a guarantee.