Vinicius Junior has been under a lot of scrutiny in recent months, with Real Madrid supporters taking aim at him during the victory over Sevilla last weekend. It has led to more speculation about his future at the Bernabeu, with his current contract due to expire at the end of next season.

Amid all of this, Toni Kroos has commented on Vinicius during an interview with Brazil legend Romario. As per Marca, he spoke on his relationship with the 24-year-old during their time together at Real Madrid.

“I’ve always liked them very much, from a very young age. At Real Madrid with Vinicius, Casemiro and Militao I have always had a good relationship. They enjoy life very much, they have a very different life from the Germans. With Casemiro or Vini I got along perfectly.

“Ihad a great connection with Vinicius. I got along very well with him off the pitch as well. If you have a bad relationship off the pitch it’s difficult to have it on the pitch. I took advantage of Vinicius’ runs and he took advantage of my passes.”

Real Madrid have missed Kroos’ ability to break the lines with passes, and Vinicius has undoubtedly been the player most affected by his retirement in the summer of 2024.

Kroos speaks on Endrick departure

Kroos was also asked about Endrick Felipe’s lack of action this season, which has prompted him to join Lyon on loan until the summer.

“For a player like Endrick, the most important thing is to play. If he doesn’t have the possibility to do it here, I think the best way is for him to go to another club, on loan, to play. I also went out on loan when I was young and it was very good for me.”