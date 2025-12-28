Real Madrid turn down chance to sign three players

Real Madrid have started drawing up plans for next summer’s transfer window, and as expected, the free agent market features prominently. They used it for Kylian Mbappe in 2024 and Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2025, but at this stage, it is unclear who could be the big name to arrive in 2026.

Over the last few months, there have been links to a number of players whose contracts expire at the end of the season. Ibrahima Konate, Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano has featured prominently, given that Real Madrid have plans to sign a new central defender due to the expected departure of David Alaba, and the possible one of Antonio Rudiger.

However, Diario AS have reported that Real Madrid have turned down the chance to table offers for Konate and Upamecano, as well as Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves.

Last month, Real Madrid pulled out of the running to sign Konate, while in the case of Upamecano, there are concerns about his wage demands. Senior club officials have made it clear that there will be no bidding war for any of their free agent targets, which is why they rejected these approaches from agents, who want to drive up the bidding for their respective clients.

Real Madrid make their transfer stance clear

Real Madrid intend to operate in absolute silence, which is why they will not be drawn into bidding wars. For any of the players they are interested in signing as free agents, they will make it clear that the offer on the table will not be influenced by what other clubs are prepared to pay, which is a tactic that has been utilised for many years.

It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid look to agree pre-contract terms with any players over the coming months, as they did with Mbappe and Trent.