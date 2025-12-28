Real Madrid will almost certainly allow David Alaba to leave at the end of the season, and he may not be the only defender to go. There are plenty of doubts surrounding the continuity of Antonio Rudiger, who also sees his contract expire next summer.

Rudiger has been a key player for Real Madrid ever since his 2022 move from Chelsea, but over the last six months, he has struggled with multiple injuries. His physical conditions worries club officials, although the plan would be to offer him a new contract if he manages to prove his fitness before the end of the season.

However, that is far from certain, meaning that Rudiger’s future at the Bernabeu is uncertain. If he does leave, he would not be short of offers, and one of those could come from the reigning European champions.

According to Diario AS, Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Rudiger’s situation at Real Madrid, with Luis Enrique interested in adding the Germany international to his squad for the 2026-27 season.

Chelsea want Rudiger back in London

As well as PSG, Chelsea are also keen on Rudiger, as they seek to repeat the move made by Real Madrid four years prior by landing him on a free transfer. Both clubs see the 32-year-old as a player that can provide a lot of experience to young squads, which would be valuable towards helping them achieve their respective goals. Galatasaray are also said to be in contention for his signature.

It will be interesting to see how Rudiger’s situation plays out. He is currently very important for Real Madrid due to their injury woes in central defence, but gradually, he will gradually be phased out due to his age. It would make sense for him to stay for at least one more season, but given the club’s plans to sign a new centre-back, he may no longer be needed.